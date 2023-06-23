The candidate for the presidential candidacy of Morena, Adán Augusto López, challenged the leader of the PAN, Marko Cortésto show proof that you use resources from the Ministry of the Interior for your tours for the country in the internal party contest.

From Guanajuato, a state governed by the PAN, Adán Augusto responded to Marko Cortés’ accusations, and with the same tone used by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he challenged him to demonstrate the alleged diversion of Segob resources.

“I have nothing to be ashamed of. There walks a man named Cortés, who He thinks he is a conqueror, Marko Cortéssays that we take the resource of the Ministry of the Interior to be here with you,” he replied.

“The Lion believes that everyone is like him; we are not the sameWe are accustomed, out of conviction, to look Mexicans in the eye, to speak to them truthfully, and I challenge you to prove that I used a peso from the public budget“, launched the ‘corcholata’ of Morena.

Even compared Marko Cortés to former presidential candidate Ricardo Anayawho has been out of the country since he was accused of the crimes of criminal association, bribery and money laundering.

Previously, the PAN leader questioned through social networks the alleged deviations of Adán Augusto, questioning the slogan of the 4T to combat corruption.

“The cynicism of bottle caps has no limits.How much money will Adán Augusto de la Segob have taken to be able to distribute wads of bills at his rallies? It seems that the promise to end corruption does not apply to those close to López Obrador,” wrote the PAN leader.