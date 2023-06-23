The Nerazzurri try to overtake Marcus, Romelu says no to the Devil but rushes Zhang. On the midfielder, the Rossoneri want to close at the beginning of the week

It’s the Great War, the parallel doesn’t sound offensive when it comes to football and the transfer market. And of the two teams from Milan who battle hard, with no holds barred, as they have never done on every goal. Teasing, misdirections, insertions, overtaking and counter-overtaking: yes, the 2023-24 championship race has already begun. And only the last two days paint the situation perfectly, an appetizer of what will in all probability be the leitmotif of this whole summer transfer market session. Milan’s lunge on Romelu Lukaku is a maneuver that Inter accused, which necessarily pushes the Nerazzurri to a change of strategy around the Belgian. As well as Pioli’s interest in Frattesi, which Inzaghi thought he had in hand. But the counter-offensive did not wait. And so yesterday the Nerazzurri took important steps towards Marcus Thuram, reopening a file that no one had ever really shelved in viale della Liberazione, gaining an advantage over the Rossoneri. All this on the day the French forward announced that he will not play for PSG next season.

thuram says no to paris — Nerazzurri relaunch The first match on the calendar is played in France and Inter are the surprise protagonists. Marcus Thuram will soon decide who to sign with, already intending today, but his story is ancient… and not just because Marcus was born in Italy, in August 1997. Thuram has been a target for Inter, Milan and many clubs who knew he would not renew with Gladbach. Milan put him on the list of favorite free transfers, with chief scout Geoffrey Moncada as a great sponsor, but Inter did more. Inter came very close to signing him already in the summer of 2021 and in the post-World Cup they began to reactivate relations. During the days of the matches in Qatar he spoke with Thuram and his agent, already in January he thought about signing him. Nothing, everything postponed to the summer, that is today. Inter's interest in these gradually cooled, Milan's exploded on the day of Paolo Maldini's sacking. Furlani and Moncada, promoted to lead the market, immediately called Thuram and everything changed. Milan fought for a long time in June with PSG, who officially broke up with Lilian's son yesterday: Thuram junior will not go to Paris. Very important in the decision was the fact that Julian Nagelsmann, Marcus' great sponsor, did not become the PSG coach. Then, the twist. Inter, in reaction to Milan's moves on Frattesi and Lukaku, called Thuram and relaunched. Marcus took 24 hours to think about it and will soon let Milan and the world know about his decision. Milan, thanks to Tonali, can probably make a higher offer but Inter are very determined… and in this story there is also a third competitor: Leipzig, who have been dealing with Thuram for some time and have not given up. What a game.

ROMELU WANTS A SIGNAL FROM ZHANG — Even on Romelu Lukaku the game is wide open. Milan is there, well in mind: Chelsea knows it, Lukaku himself knows it. The Rossoneri, with Tonali's money in their wallets, have financial resources that Inter cannot have. And the lunge has in any case put Zhang's club in crisis. Because now Chelsea have two offers on the table for the purchase outright: from Milan, in fact, and the other from Saudi Arabia, specifically from Al Hilal. Difficult, if not impossible, then for Marotta and Ausilio to materialize the original plan, i.e. obtain Big Rom's loan again. At this point, the Blues want a definitive transfer, a secure collection. That said, Inter don't feel left out. Inzaghi has an important ally in the player. Lukaku does not intend to wear the Milan shirt, he cannot be seen on the other side of Milan, as he has also stated in the past. At the same time, however, he expects a decisive move from Inter. Romelu asks that the Nerazzurri concretely show the desire to confirm him, the same desire he showed a year ago in order to return. The desire translates into a more convinced lunge towards Chelsea than the approaches already had, in which Inter presented themselves more or less empty-handed. In summary: today Lukaku is still Inter's best ally. But he can't be forever. This is why the twice reiterated no to the Arab proposal – a three-year contract worth 30 million per season – should not be considered definitive. The closure is no longer as clear-cut as it was a few days ago, despite Sebastien Ledure, his lawyer, declaring: «Lukaku wants to stay in Europe, he has confirmed it now by refusing Saudi». Now yes, later he who knows.

in the meantime, AC Milan entered — Davide Frattesi, in this split Milan, is the spark. It all started with him. When Milan realized that Newcastle would go all the way for Tonali, they called Sassuolo. Indeed, he spoke with Giuseppe Riso, agent of both. Sensational transfer market poker: Milan joined Inter, Juve and Roma, who have been dealing with Frattesi for weeks. The times here are a minimum longer. A little, not too much. Milan must close the deal with Newcastle in these hours and then, richer, will make their final offer. A meeting between the Rossoneri and Sassuolo is on the agenda at the beginning of next week: nothing will happen until then. So watch the timing. Because Inter hopes to sell Brozovic to Arabia by Sunday to get back to talking, 20-25 million strong, with… new arguments. Juve, who saw Sassuolo yesterday, consider themselves in full swing (and they're not wrong). Roma, now one step further back, has the small advantage of having a percentage on the resale. Who will win? Who offers more. Sassuolo are asking for 40 million, Frattesi is waiting for the final offers and yes, this sensational June derby is a great film for them. To be enjoyed, interested spectators, with popcorn. They offer Milan and Inter.