He did it again! Sergio Alejandro Verduzco Rubiera, better known as ‘Platanito’, is a 50-year-old comedian who uses sensitive topics of public interest to make jokes in his presentations.

On this occasion, Debanhi Escobar’s parents indicated that they will take legal action against the comedian for a joke related to the death of their daughter.

A couple of years ago, the comedian made a “joke” on the subject of the tragedy that occurred at the ABC Nursery in 2009 in Hermosillo, Sonora, where 49 children died and more than a hundred were seriously injured.

Not satisfied with touching on sensitive issues and making fun of them, a few days ago he joked about the femicide of Debahni Escobar.

‘If you don’t have any more material, come and talk to me’

Debanhi’s father, Mario Escobar, announced on his Instagram account that they are upset with the comedian, for profiting from sensitive topics: “It’s not worth making fun of other people’s pain, Platanito. We’re here to face you.”

Debanhi’s mother, Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, sent a message to “Platanito” saying that he had not put himself in his shoes, because if he were in his place it would be annoying. She also asked to respect the people who have lost their lives.

“What’s that go around sayin’that Debanhi was in a cistern and how come he drowned if there is no water in Monterrey?. Oh my God! what you are doing is a mockery”, were his words.

“If you don’t have any more material, come and talk to me. That’s why they kicked you out of Mexico. We are upset. I don’t know if you were drugged, intoxicated, in your five senses. It must have consequences for you, Platanito”, Mario Escobar told ‘Platanito’.

Debanhi’s parents will act legally

Debanhi’s parents express their annoyance at the comedian’s comments about their daughter just as they go through a sensitive legal process.

See also A minor shoots five people, including a police officer, in North Carolina We are not going to leave each other, Platanito (…) You are a coward. And you still lie to the mother who uploads it

“Platanito, we are upset with you for revictimizing Debanhi, for making jokes that are not relevant, we have the video. Let’s talk to our lawyers, let’s proceed“.

They advised the comedian to perform other types of shows so as not to profit from the pain of others.

They concluded that “little joke“It’s going to have its consequences,”we will not stay silent“.

In addition, they asked the entire population to stop following the humorist’s accounts so that, in his words, he stops hurting with his jokes.

