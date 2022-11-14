Alex Nuccetelli, a friend of the former Totti-Blasi couple, but above all of Pupone, continues to reveal details about the end of the story between the former Roma flag and the showgirl: “That Ilary no longer felt love was quite evident – he told the program Turchesando on Radio Cusano – An example: in the first few months Francesco told me he was returning from Milan and always said he had a headache. I don’t know how they managed to continue for another 20 years”. Then Nuccetelli explains: “If you come home and your wife always has a devil in her hair, for years, I consider it legitimate to think of starting a new life somewhere else. Then everyone goes about their own life and does it for the good of their sons”.