Pupone’s friend revealed other ins and outs about the couple on a radio program: “She came back from Milan and always had a devil in her hair, I don’t know how they managed to go on for 20 years”
Alex Nuccetelli, a friend of the former Totti-Blasi couple, but above all of Pupone, continues to reveal details about the end of the story between the former Roma flag and the showgirl: “That Ilary no longer felt love was quite evident – he told the program Turchesando on Radio Cusano – An example: in the first few months Francesco told me he was returning from Milan and always said he had a headache. I don’t know how they managed to continue for another 20 years”. Then Nuccetelli explains: “If you come home and your wife always has a devil in her hair, for years, I consider it legitimate to think of starting a new life somewhere else. Then everyone goes about their own life and does it for the good of their sons”.
He also seems worried about his friend Francesco: “It’s a complicated phase, it’s not a good moment. Their separation seems like a tragedy. There is friction. The lawyers will have to do their part and they themselves must try to get a hand on the situation.” conscience. If it had depended on Francesco, this story would not have ended. You can also have an escapade but his heart would have remained faithful always and only to the family”.
November 14 – 21:51
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Nuccetelli #TottiBlasi #Ilary #headache #legitimate #starting #life
Leave a Reply