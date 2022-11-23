The pain and torment of Alice Neri’s brother, after the discovery of his body in the trunk of the burning car

The investigation into the crime continues unabated Alice Neri, the young mother found lifeless in her car engulfed in flames. His brother Matteo wanted to explain what he is feeling in these hours and what he thinks about his brother-in-law’s entry in the register of suspects.

In these last hours the Ris will do further investigations on the traces found in the woman’s car and also for the examination of the DNAwhich serves to give confirmation on the body.

Matteo Alice’s brother, after his mother, also wanted to tell what’s going on trying in an interview with The Rest of the Pug. The man about what he is experiencing said:

We are living a crazy nightmare. I stay close to mom, we are a big family that is very united. There are many people who love us and who have mobilized to stay with us 24/7.

She was my ‘baby’ and I was her ‘superhero’, when Alice had problems to solve she always turned to me. That evening my brother-in-law and I, thanks to the location of the phone, were able to find out where she had been the last time the phone was turned on. All afternoon I scoured the town and countryside, hoping to see his car. In retrospect, I think I can also say that I passed close to the place where it was found.

Alice Neri’s brother also spoke about what her husband is doing

The husband now thinks about protecting their wonderful little girl, he is trying to safeguard her as much as possible. She can’t even go back to her house anymore, because she’s always surrounded by everyone. She is with her daughter.

Alice Neri was disappeared from the evening of Thursday 17 November, when he did not return home from work. Worried husband, ha denounced his mysterious disappearance.

But it is only in the evening of the following day, that they found his car wrapped in flames, in the countryside of Concordia. The firefighters found his body, locked in the trunk. Now, however, only the investigations will shed light on what happened to the young woman.