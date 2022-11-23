Coronavirus | THL: Large-scale corona vaccinations of young children are not necessary

THL has updated the corona vaccination recommendations for children.

Health and the Swedish Welfare Institute (THL) does not recommend corona vaccines for all children under 5 years of age.

The National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar) under THL discussed the decision to vaccinate young children for a long time. Now, in its meeting, Krar has decided to present the basic series of the corona vaccine for children from 6 months to 11 years of age who have a potentially serious underlying disease that predisposes them to corona disease.

THL’s recommendation is in accordance with the presentation.

This means that the corona vaccination recommendations for children aged 5–11 will also be changed. THL considers that those aged 5–11 who have a basic illness that may predispose them to serious corona disease can benefit from the basic series of corona vaccinations and it is recommended that they be offered the corona vaccine based on individual consideration.

THL considers that there are no longer medical grounds to recommend offering corona vaccinations to other 5- to 11-year-olds.

of the EU The European Medicines Agency (Ema) approved the extension of the licenses for Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine and Biontech and Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine up to six months of age at the end of October. Ema recommended Comirnaty from six months to 4 years old and Spikevax from six months to 5 years old.

Both vaccines can be given in the upper arm or thigh.

The dose size of Comirnaty is three micrograms. It is recommended to give three doses, of which the first two are administered three weeks apart. The third dose is given eight weeks after the second dose.

The recommended dose of Spikavax is 25 micrograms. Two doses of the vaccine are given four weeks apart.

Dam estimates that the benefits achieved by vaccinating young children are greater than the harms.

In studies, side symptoms in small children have been similar to those in adults. Side symptoms included fatigue, loss of appetite, rash and soreness at the injection site. Side effects were mild or moderate.

Spikevax and Comirnaty vaccines have been found to be safe. They effectively reduce serious illness, the need for hospitalization and deaths related to the coronavirus.

The news is updated.