Mexico.- The former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya Cortés once again celebrated the opposition for stopping AMLO’s electricity reform and said sure you can win in the 2024 elections for get Morena out of Mexico.

In the video published on April 25, 2022 on his official social networks, Ricardo Anaya highlighted the importance of the victory of the opposition legislators over Brunette and his allies in Congress, where the PAN, PRI, PRD and Citizen Movement prevented the approval of the electrical reform promoted by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoralso called by the opposition as “Bartlett Law“.

The PAN member congratulated the deputies who stopped AMLO’s controversial reform, since he maintains that they avoided an initiative that would have caused serious damage to Mexicosince it prioritized “expensive and dirty energy” over clean energy.

“Have you noticed that we already turned the tortilla? Is it possible to beat Morena in 2024? What happened in Congress was really important, because the opposition stood united and united stopped the Bartlett Act, which would have done a lot of damage to the country. I really want to congratulate all the deputies who with their vote prevented the approval of a reform that put expensive and dirty energy above clean energy,” he said. Anaya on the brake on the electrical reform.

The former PAN candidate for the presidency said he knew very well the cost of being opponent in the AMLO governmentalluding to the “persecution” to which he was subjected due to Emilio Lozoya’s accusations against him, which put him in the sights of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and caused him to flee the country, as it should be remembered that He has been in the United States since then and his return to Mexico has not been confirmed.

Ricardo Anaya was optimistic about the result in Congress, stating that thanks to the union of the opposition yes it is possible to defeat Morenawhich despite having a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, the number of votes it obtained in 2021 was even less than the 23 million that the parties of the Va por México alliance added.

“I know very well what it means to pay the price of being an opposition (…) The good news for Mexico is that there is definitely another way, and that we have already mapped out the path. The unity of the opposition will bear fruit. We are doing the right thing and the numbers are clearly on our side. Let’s not forget that Morena has a majority in the House, but she did not have the majority of the votes. Look, in 2021 her coalition got, in round numbers, 21 million votes, while the opposition parties got 23 million votes,” he noted.

He asserted that Morena and her allies “do not represent all Mexicans”but there are many more citizens who want “a better future”, while recalling that in the revocation consultation AMLO obtained only half of the votes that gave him victory in the 2018 elections.

The diminishing support that President López Obrador has at the polls led the PAN member to affirm that the influence of AMLO and Morena is declining, for which he maintains that “there is hope” to remove them from power in the elections. 2024 electionswhere Anaya himself aspires to run for the presidency.

In this sense, the opposition politician warned that Morena will be left out in the next presidential elections, for which he called for “working together” and joining forces among those who make up the opposition blocs.

“They (Morena) do not represent all Mexicans, there are many more of us who oppose their retrograde and quarrelsome vision, there are many more of us who want a better future (…) It is very clear that they are coming down. I am convinced that together we can stop this disaster. Yes there is hope, in 2024 we will remove themwe are going to remove them so that the country belongs to everyone again…” Ricardo Anaya declared about 2024.