On the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the death of Michele Alboreto (tragically died at the Lausitzring in Germany while he was engaged in a test with the Audi R8 in preparation for the 24 Hours of Le Mans) we rewind the tape back to 1983, when his arrival in Ferrari, the dream of a lifetime, was announced.

Alboreto’s competitive debut took place in the seventies with Formula Monza and his first approach to competitions was similar in some ways to that of Bruno Giacomelli, the young man from Brescia who emigrated to England to work at March and then use his savings to race in single-seater. Michele’s friends soon notice the boy’s enormous talent and thanks to collections and small sponsors they manage to make him land in Formula Italia. An open-wheel series equipped with a 4-cylinder engine in place of the twin-cylinder of the 500 that was used in the “formulini” of the “Monza”, which used to buzz on the “Junior” track of the Brianza circuit. Alboreto was much appreciated in the environment so much that thanks to his personality and professionalism, in 1979 he managed to compete in the Italian F3 championship with the Euroracing team, where he found Pier Carlo Ghinzani as a teammate. By now in his environment he was at the same time feared for his speed and determination, as well as respected for his serious character and at times not very confident towards his colleagues. It so happened that perhaps more out of envy than for anything else some rival could not stand him, probably not understanding his too high nature. Few accepted the clear superiority of his talent, but it was enough to go to the track to see him closely to understand that he was able to drive any type of car in an excellent way and often with the result of being able to beat the competition. In 1980 he won the F3 European Championship and in 1981, thanks to the intuition of Cesare Fiorio, then head of the Lancia team, he became a driver in the World Championship for the Marche with the Beta Montecarlo. In the same year he won in F2 at Misano driving the Minardi and made his debut in F1 at Imola on the Tyrrell, thanks to the support of Count Zanon, the famous patron of motoring who deserved to have relaunched Ronnie Peterson’s career a few years earlier. After two complete seasons with the Tyrrell where he won his first Grand Prix, Las Vegas ’82 and Detroit ’83, Alboreto arrives at the Ferrari that has long been orphaned by an Italian driver. Here Michele’s career undergoes a crazy acceleration that immediately catapults him to the center of attention.

“[…] In 1984 the biggest dream came true and the news went around the world. When a driver starts racing he undoubtedly dreams of racing with Ferrari. […] In 1983 there were some preliminary talks and some rumors immediately began to circulate according to which Michele would have been part of the Scuderia Ferrari. On the one hand, my brother was very happy and he would have liked to shout his happiness to the world; on the other hand, he did not want these news to spread before the Monza GP which was to be held in September, when it was customary for Ferrari to announce the drivers for the following year. […] The curiosity, which not everyone knows, is that some of the most important negotiations concerning the Formula 1 drivers of those times were not discussed inside the luxurious motorhomes of the various teams, but in a small and cozy camper that belonged to a man called Luigino. This character was none other than a forty-year-old Tuscan who made a living working in the fashion field for the Benetton brothers. […] Access to his camper was strictly forbidden to all journalists (with a few exceptions) as any ongoing negotiations had to remain secret until official communication to the press. While the most important negotiations were being discussed, there was always someone who acted as a sentry at the window. […] It was in this way, on Luigino’s camper, that Michele laid the foundations for his future engagement with Ferrari. […]. “

Alboreto alla Ferrari, Arnoux remains and goes via Tambay

“Enzo Ferrari received the drivers René Arnoux and Michele Alboreto tonight in Maranello, who will be driving the Ferrari F1 in the ’84 world championship. Eng. Ferrari wishes to express the company’s grateful appreciation to Patrick Tambay for his intelligent and competent work as a test driver and driver ”. With this short press release, the Modenese team revealed its future and at the same time made known a historic decision, namely the hiring of an Italian after eleven years of foreigners. The last was Arturo Merzario in 1973. […] Patrick Tambay, on the other hand, has to leave, logic would have it dismissed due to the negative results of the last part of the season (and perhaps due to the deteriorated relations with the sporting director Piccinini) ”.[…] Reached at his home in Switzerland, Patrick Tambay said he was surprised and very sad about Ferrari’s decision. […] “I gave my best and I was hoping to receive a different recognition. Honestly, I didn’t think I was left alone. “

Michele Alboreto

Milan (Italy), 23/12/1956 – Klettwitz (Germany), 25/4/2001

F1 debut: San Marino GP 1981

World Cup Won: –

GP disputed: 215

GPs won: 5

Podiums: 23

Points obtained: 186.5

Pole position: 2

Fastest laps: 5

Extra F1 titles: 1980 F3 European Champion, 1997 Le Mans 24 Hours Winner, 2000 Petit Le Mans Winner, 2001 Sebring 12 Hours Winner

Year Stable Pos. Points GP Victories Pole GPV Podiums 1981 Tyrrell – – 12 – – – – 1982 Tyrrell 8th 25 16 1 – 1 2 1983 Tyrrell 12 ° 10 15 1 – – 1 1984 Ferrari 4th 30.5 16 1 1 1 4 1985 Ferrari 2nd 53 16 2 1 2 8 1986 Ferrari 9th 14 16 – – – 1 1987 Ferrari 7th 17 16 – – – 3 1988 Ferrari 5th 24 16 – – 1 3 1989 Tyrrell / Larrousse 11 ° 6 14 – – – 1 1990 Arrows – – 16 – – – – 1991 Footwork – – 16 – – – – 1992 Footwork 10 ° 6 16 – – – – 1993 Italy team – – 14 – – – – 1994 Minardi 24 ° 1 16 – – – –