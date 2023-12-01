There are those who take photos in front of Filippo Turetta’s house: the mayor’s desperate appeal to stop these people

A truly heartbreaking phenomenon is taking place these days in the small town of Torreglia, where Filippo Turetta, lived with his parents. Some people, during the weekend and even on days, go to her house to take photos of her.

News reported by the newspapers The Gazzettino and also The Corriere della Sera. They explained precisely these episodes, which the local homes are living.

For this reason, with the hope of stopping these people, the mayor wanted to launch a desperate attack appeal. In the meantime, Filippo Turetta finds himself locked up in the prison of Verona, accused of crime of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin.

An inhabitant of Torreglia, who found himself in front of these scenes, chose to tell what happened. In short interviewhe said:

It’s not about who, passing in front of the house where the Turettas live, turns their gaze in the direction of the house in question. More than a few people even come close to take a photo. Just as if it were a place where they shot a movie.

Photo in front of Filippo Turetta’s house, the mayor’s appeal

On weekends, passing cyclists are often seen looking for the Turettas’ home. You can see them following the directions of the navigator set on the phone. Once in front of the intercoms at the side entrance of the building, they look at the doorbell of Filippo’s family, where, among other things, the name of their deceased grandfather is still there, they shake their heads and leave. We are becoming like Cogne.

These are the words of a local trader, who wanted to confirm the phenomenon which is developing in the small municipality. Mayor Marco Rigatowanted to make an appeal and said: