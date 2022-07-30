San Diego Wave FC will become the NWSL team that in 2022 made 3 starts throughout the tournament. The new Californian team that has just arrived for this new season of the National Women’s Soccer League is preparing everything to receive its fans in what will be their new and definitive home.
The team led by Casey Stoney has had 3 inaugurations so far in this tournament, during the NWSL Challenge Cup, San Diego Wave FC received its fans at Torero Stadium and later, already in the regular season of the National Women’s Soccer League did it again in this same stadium.
The San Diego team has announced that this coming September 17 they will open the doors of their new home, which will be the Snapdragon Stadium, to all their followers and they will do so with no more and no less than a match against their Californian neighbor and rival, Angel City F.C.
With this opening, San Diego Wave FC seeks to break the attendance record that exists in the National Women’s Soccer League, since the Snapdragon Stadium will be able to hold 32,000 fans. The current record was broken in 2019 at Providence Park in Portland where 25,218 fans turned out to watch the Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage matchup.
