The technology industry started the year with a wave of job cutswith around 50,000 layoffs in January, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down this month.

Dell announced Monday that it will cut about 6,600 jobs. Tech companies big and small have made a lot of hires in recent years due to the high demand for their products, software and services that was boosted after millions of people began working remotely.

HoweverEven with all the layoffs that have been announced this year, most tech companies are still bigger than they were three years ago.

Here’s a look at some of the tech companies that have announced layoffs so far:

FEBRUARY 2023

–Dell: Reduced its payroll 5%, about 6,600 jobs, due to eroding market conditions.

JANUARY 2023

–Amazon: He said that he must cut some 18,000 positions. That’s just a fraction of its 1.5 million employees.

–salesforce: It will lay off 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 employees.

–coinbase: The cryptocurrency trading platform cut about 20% of its workforce, or about 950 positions, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year.

–Microsoft: It will cut 10,000 positions, or 5% of its workforce.

–Google: Announced that 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce, would be laid off.

–Spotify: The music streaming service will reduce its workforce by 6%.

–SAP: Europe’s top software company will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide, or 2.5% of its workforce, after a drop in profits.

–PayPal: It will cut about 7% of its workforce, some 2,000 full-time workers, to face a difficult environment.

-IBM: You noted that the 3,900 job cuts at the end of January were due to an earlier sale of parts of your business.

NOVEMBER 2022

–Twitter: About half of the social network’s 7,500 employees were laid off after the company was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

–Lyft: The transportation service will cut 13% of its workforce, or about 700 employees.

–Goal: Facebook’s parent company laid off 11,000 people, 13% of its workforce.

AUGUST 2022

–Snap: The parent company of the social networking platform Snapchat reported that it was going to lay off 20% of its staff.

–Robin Hood: It will reduce its workforce by 23%, or approximately 780 people.