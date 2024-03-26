There EMC Wave 2 is a Chinese compact SUV that arrives in Italy, the result of the collaboration between Eurasia Motor Company And Livan Autoboth belonging to Geely Group. This vehicle, available exclusively with a petrol or LPG with 103 HP and front-wheel drive, debuts on the Italian market at a starting price lower than 20,000 euros.

The EMC Wave2, based on the Geely group's Livan X3, is a compact SUV with dimensions of 4,005 mm of length, 1,760 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,480 mm. Weighs 1,180 kg for the version with manual gearbox e 1,215 kg for the one with the CVT.

EMC Wave 2

The mechanical setup includes suspension McPherson to the front end e semi-independent suspension with torsion bar at the rear. It features four disc brakes on 16″ wheels with tires 205/60.

The Wave 2 cockpit features a classic and rational design, with an instrument interface that combines analogue and digital elements. A 8 central display” manages the infotainment system via touch controls. The design is minimalist, with physical buttons located under the monitor for climate control.

The Wave 2 cockpit

On the central tunnel there is the gear lever, available both manual and automatic, behind which there is a practical storage tray. The trunk has a capacity of 400 litres with the rear seats in use.

Petrol or LPG

The EMC Wave 2 can only be equipped with the motor 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol with 103 HP and 140 Nm of torque, developed by Geely. This engine can be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.

EMC Wave 2 rear 3/4

When ordering, you can also choose a LPG kit produced by BRC. The declared consumption is 7.2 l/100 kmcorresponding to 13.8 km per liter of petrol.

Prices, how much does the Chinese SUV Wave 2 cost

The EMC Wave2 is already on sale at over sixty dealerships of the Eurasia Motor Company in Italy. Prices start from 17,700 euroswith a supplement of 1,900 euros for the installation of theLPG system. The car is fully equipped without additional options, including 16″ alloy wheels, electric mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, eco-leather upholstery, split rear seats, rear parking sensors with camera, cruise control, air conditioning, LED lights.

Wave 2 is only available with a petrol or LPG engine

The automatic transmission version also includes a Electrically opening roof, keyless start and a six-speaker stereo system. The car is available in five standard colors, with an additional cost of 350 euros for metallic paint.

→ Wave2 MT: 17,700 euros

→ Wave2 MT LPG: 19,600 euros

→ Wave2 MT: 19,200 euros

→ Wave2 MT LPG: 21,100 euros

Read also:

→ Inspection of LPG and methane car cylinders

→ News and updates on LPG cars

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!