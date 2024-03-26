There EMC Wave 2 is a Chinese compact SUV that arrives in Italy, the result of the collaboration between Eurasia Motor Company And Livan Autoboth belonging to Geely Group. This vehicle, available exclusively with a petrol or LPG with 103 HP and front-wheel drive, debuts on the Italian market at a starting price lower than 20,000 euros.
The EMC Wave2, based on the Geely group's Livan X3, is a compact SUV with dimensions of 4,005 mm of length, 1,760 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,480 mm. Weighs 1,180 kg for the version with manual gearbox e 1,215 kg for the one with the CVT.
The mechanical setup includes suspension McPherson to the front end e semi-independent suspension with torsion bar at the rear. It features four disc brakes on 16″ wheels with tires 205/60.
The Wave 2 cockpit features a classic and rational design, with an instrument interface that combines analogue and digital elements. A 8 central display” manages the infotainment system via touch controls. The design is minimalist, with physical buttons located under the monitor for climate control.
On the central tunnel there is the gear lever, available both manual and automatic, behind which there is a practical storage tray. The trunk has a capacity of 400 litres with the rear seats in use.
Petrol or LPG
The EMC Wave 2 can only be equipped with the motor 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol with 103 HP and 140 Nm of torque, developed by Geely. This engine can be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.
When ordering, you can also choose a LPG kit produced by BRC. The declared consumption is 7.2 l/100 kmcorresponding to 13.8 km per liter of petrol.
Prices, how much does the Chinese SUV Wave 2 cost
The EMC Wave2 is already on sale at over sixty dealerships of the Eurasia Motor Company in Italy. Prices start from 17,700 euroswith a supplement of 1,900 euros for the installation of theLPG system. The car is fully equipped without additional options, including 16″ alloy wheels, electric mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, eco-leather upholstery, split rear seats, rear parking sensors with camera, cruise control, air conditioning, LED lights.
The automatic transmission version also includes a Electrically opening roof, keyless start and a six-speaker stereo system. The car is available in five standard colors, with an additional cost of 350 euros for metallic paint.
→ Wave2 MT: 17,700 euros
→ Wave2 MT LPG: 19,600 euros
→ Wave2 MT: 19,200 euros
→ Wave2 MT LPG: 21,100 euros
