Assange, the decision of the judges of the British High Court on the case of the journalist accused of having published secret documents in the USA

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange may file a new appeal against his extradition to the United States. The judges of the British High Court decided this. Furthermore, in the sentence, the judges also asked the Washington government to provide further guarantees within three weeks that, if extradited, the rights of the journalist accused of espionage will be respected. And, above all, that he will not risk the death penalty.

Assange, the case of the journalist accused of having leaked secret documents. The decision of the British High Court was therefore postponed to May 20th. Meanwhile, the Washington government will have to demonstrate that Assange can rely on the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects free speech. Furthermore he will not have to suffer prejudice during the trial or sentencing due to his Australian nationality and will not have to risk capital punishment. “If such assurances are not given, leave to appeal will be granted and there will then be an appeal hearing,” reads a summary of the ruling broadcast by the BBC.

Assange, 52, is fighting a long legal battle with the British government to avoid being extradited to the United States and facing trial there for having published about 700,000 classified military documents and diplomatic cables from Washington since 2010. Since 2019 he has been held in Belmarsh maximum security prison in London without having undergone a trial. The journalist is facing 18 charges in the United States and a possible 175-year prison sentence for having disclosed thousands of confidential files while also reporting abuses committed by the American armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is accused of violating the National Espionage Act, the American Espionage Actwhich dates back to 1917. On February 21, lawyers James Lewis and Claire Dobbin, who represented the United States during a hearing at the High Court in London, said that the Australian journalist had ''put lives at risk'' leaking classified US documents and for this reason he should be extradited to face American justice.