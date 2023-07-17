Almost half of the budget of 9.1 million euros for the construction of section three of the central ring road has been allocated to the most important work carried out to date to renew the networks and pipes of the Irrigation Community and the Commonwealth of the Taibilla Channels. The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, told LA VERDAD, who assured that the complex junction on the Chaparros road has already been completed and the valve located in the middle of two of the new lanes has been dismantled. The concrete chest in which it was located has been demolished and work is underway to complete the retaining wall to open the four lanes of the new road to traffic next week.

The new valve is located on Tomás Arderius street, where a booth will be built for the Irrigation Community. Gil said that these works are the ones that have delayed the work the most and have had a budget of 2.9 million euros for the conduction of pressurized water and for the turbid water collector.

The president of the Irrigation Community, Juan Marín, highlighted the speed with which the junction with pipes of up to two meters in diameter has been carried out and that the new infrastructure will prevent losses in the flow of water for its distribution through Campillo, Tiata and malls, among other areas.

Two important pipes of the Commonwealth of Canals del Taibilla have also been installed for 1.4 million euros to supply water to Lorca, Águilas and Puerto Lumbreras. Gil highlighted the importance of the renovation of infrastructures for the supply of drinking and irrigation water.

The road construction work is expected to be fully completed by October. This has been the most expensive section of the four that make up the road and the most technically complex. The construction company works quickly to clear the accesses to the Huerto de la Rueda for the fair in September.