Rai cancels Filippo Facci’s program: “Today the announcement”

Rai has decided to cancel Filippo Facci’s program: the Corriere della Seraaccording to which today, Monday 17 July, the managing director Roberto Sergio will announce that the collaboration with the journalist of Free it won’t follow up.

The reporter was supposed to conduct a daily in-depth strip, titled Your Facesbroadcast before the one o’clock Tg2.

The transmission will not be replaced: according to the indiscretion, the program preceding the broadcast is that of Facci, that is Your Factswill be extended until the start of the newscast.

Filippo Facci had ended up at the center of controversy after writing an article on the story of the son of Ignazio La Russa, accused of sexual violence, in which he wrote: “The sophisticated forensic sciences do not prevent one word from colliding in the end, and that, in the event, it will turn out that a 22-year-old girl was undoubtedly high on cocaine before being high by Leonardo Apache La Russa and that therefore any account of her will be rendered equivocal by the powder taken before entering the disco”.

To aggravate the journalist’s situation, the accusations of Facci’s ex-partner, which led the Milan police station to admonish the report for stalking.