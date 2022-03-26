Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat and the Specialized Anti-kidnapping Unit in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, urge citizens to prevent extortion and virtual kidnapping.

After a meeting, it was announced that this Friday they would deliver informative brochures with telephones, in different road crossings.

“Easter Week is coming up, and we don’t want extortions or virtual kidnappings to start happening, since they make them go to hotels or motels or different shopping malls. It is very important that citizens are informed where they can call us, where they can locate us, either at C2, C4, at the UEA or at the direct telephone number of the Ministry of Public Security,” said Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, head of the SSPTM.

UEA staff reminded the public that any extortion attempt ends by hanging up the phone call, and above all filing the complaint, which can be by phone.

For complaints, in addition to the 911 telephone number, the SSPTM makes the C2 telephone number available to the public, which is 6691-32-86-30, as well as the direct number 6699-86-81-26, and there is also the number direct from the UEA, at 800-2215803. Also, they added, people can approach any police they see in operation.