Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Bravos de FC Juárez carry out their training session while the day will be paused after the arrival of the FIFA date. All the teams will once again play an official duel of the MX League until the following week, except Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan FC.

Both teams will meet this neighboring Saturday, March 26, on the field of the University Olympic Stadium, said match belongs to matchday 9 that was held the first week of March, however, several matches had to be canceled out of solidarity due to the brawl in La Corregidora .

Pumas and Mazatlán were supposed to play on Sunday, March 6, however the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriolaannounced in an institutional video that the rest of date 9 would be suspended due to the acts that caused outrage on the Gallos de Querétaro court.

The matches Pachuca vs. Tigres, Tijuana vs. San Luis and Pumas vs. Mazatlán were postponed by decision of the leadership of the First Division. Saturday’s duel in CU will be the first pending to be held, same as FC Juarez will not be lost from the border.

After a week, Liga MX will continue its hostilities and it will be on Saturday, April 2, that those led by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will receive, at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, Andrés Lillini’s felines within the framework of the date 12 from the recent competition.

While the greens carry out training in Ciudad Juárez, they will be aware of analyzing the game that Universidad may project in the capital of the country against Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC, the last place in the general standings that has not won for 5 games played.

The pending match between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlán FC will be played at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Universidad adds 11 points achieved while the purple tide finds itself with 7 figures and urgent to add again to maintain the hope of playing its first league, in the maximum circuit.