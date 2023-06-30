The first to receive it were the citizens of Tuscany, then it will also be the turn of all the others.

In recent days, citizens residing in Tuscany they received an alert message on their mobile phone. This is a test of the new service IT-alert who is experiencing the Civil protection.

“This is a TEST MESSAGE of the Italian public alarm system. Once operational, it will warn you in the event of a serious emergency. For information go to the website www.it-alert.it and fill out the questionnaire” – the content of the notification. The message blocks all cell phone functions until the smartphone owner unlocks it by clicking on the appropriate notification.

The new system It-Alert it will be being tested throughout Italy and if the test is successful from 2024 it could officially enter into force. It is a system that sends an alarm to all cell phones in a specific area in case of danger such as natural disasters, fires or earthquakes. The message will warn the population of the danger, the degree and instructions on how to behave.

On 28 June the test started in Tuscany, in the coming days it will be the turn of other regions but by 2023 the test will be carried out throughout Italy. The next test dates are: June 30 Sardinia, July 5 Sicily, July 7 Calabria, July 10 Emilia-Romagna.

“Cell phone transmission is free and anonymous: you don’t need to register and your number remains unknown. There are therefore no privacy implications because no personal data is acquired. When the notification of IT-alert arrives on the device temporarily blocks all other features of the mobile” – explained the Civil Protection in presenting the service.

There Civil protection He then invites everyone to fill out a questionnaire after receiving the message to indicate their experience and if there have been any problems. In this test phase, the department wants to collect as many testimonials as possible precisely to understand whether the service works or not.