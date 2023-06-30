Giorgia Meloni attempted to mediate with the premiers of Poland and Hungary, Mateusz Morawiecki and Viktor Orban, to reach an agreement on the conclusions on migration, but the attempt was unsuccessful. “His debriefing – reports an EU source – was very brief: he said ‘I tried to reach an agreement, but there is no agreement. The only option is the one indicated, adopting the conclusions of the presidency'” of the European Council, and not conclusions of the European Council, which commit all 27.

The prime minister, EU sources explain, also attempted to mediate at the request of other leaders, given that, as president of the ECR, the European Conservatives and Reformists party, she has consolidated relations with the Pis in which Mateusz Morawiecki is a member and also with Viktor Orban, even if the Hungarian premier’s party, Fidesz, still sits among the Non-members of the European Parliament, after leaving the EPP. In short, the attempt at mediation with Poland and Hungary to reach shared conclusions on migration was not only an initiative by the premier to unblock the impasse, but also acted at the request of the leaders: it was “a mix of both things,” according to the same sources.