Fans of the Fallout universe never cease to amaze because in the absence of a new RPG based on this legendary post-apocalyptic role-playing series, a team of modders has brought to life Fallout: New Mexicoa great DLC for the remembered Fallout: New Vegas that expands this adventure with new lands to explore inspired by the setting of the memorable Fallout 1 and Fallout 2.

Fallout New Mexico does not yet have a release dateEven without a specific release date, the authors of Fallout: New Mexico have released a teaser trailer that allows us to see this new adventure in action. With multiple additional factions to engage with, the game promises three new mates unique, which will be perfect to test the also innovative affinity system created for the occasion.

In addition to New Mexico, there are other great projects created by fans for this Obsidian classic, such as Fallout Van Buren Remake that aims to bring to life the Fallout 3 that Black Isle worked on before its cancellation; Fallout Broken City adding new quests or the prequel Fallout: California, which you can download.

With this desire to expand the world of Fallout, in recent times we have also seen other projects such as Fallout: London created with the graphic tools of Fallout 4 that, in addition to taking us to new scenarios, introduce elements as curious as acid rain.

