Monterrey debuted with the left foot in the Club World Cup. After generating great expectations, the Rayados lost by the slightest difference against Al-Ahly in the second round match of the international tournament. The team led by Javier Aguirre signed, in this way, one of the biggest failures in its history. This Wednesday, February 9, the people from Monterrey will return to the fray and will face Al Jazeera in a duel for fifth place in the tournament.
The defeat against the Egyptian team and the recent results of the albiazul team have caused a sector of the fans to ask for the ‘Vasco’ to leave. However, the Mexican technical director has the support of the board and will remain in his position. Against Al Jazira, Monterrey will seek to get rid of the thorn. For this matchup, Aguirre would change his tactical approach and make changes to his starting lineup.
This would be Rayados’ starting eleven against Al Jazira in the match for fifth place in the Club World Cup:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada.
Defenses: Erick Aguirre, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina and Jesús Gallardo.
Media: Luis Romo, Matías Kranevitter and Alfonso González.
Forwards: Maximiliano Meza and Rogelio Funes Mori.
The game will be held on Wednesday
The duel will be held on Wednesday, February 9 at the Al-Nahyan Stadium at 7:30 am. In this way Monterrey will seek to stay with the fifth place in the Club World Cup and close its participation with decorum.
