'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' is one of the most watched series in Peru and also one of the oldest continuing series, due to its great success in previous seasons. The success of this series not only lies in the script of the plot, but also in the quality of actors and characters that give life to each of the episodes. Likewise, one of the characters that has remained in the memory of many fans was 'Platanazo', performed by the actor and model Christian Thorsen.

The 'Platanazo' in the series was one of the love interests of Charito (Mónica Sánchez), one of Miguel Ignacio's (Sergio Galiani) rich friends and owner of the production company Master & Media. However, despite the different social classes and the comments of his friend, Raul He was always a humble character who earned a space in the Gonzáles house.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Nataniel Sánchez returning to 'At the bottom there is room'? Actress shocks fans with unusual announcement

What was Raúl del Prado's story like in 'AFHS'?

In one of the episodes of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', when Charito met Raúl, she approached him to ask for help with her brother-in-law Pepe, who was under arrest for having attacked the Police while intoxicated. Charito went to clarify the Police version before Del Prado, but Raúl gave him a negative answer. The mother of Joel Gonzales He assured that he hated them because of their social level, but Raúl's response was forceful. “Maybe I wasn't born at the top of the hill, but I'm not a Maldini either, ma'am. When I told my father that I wanted to study Communications, he disinherited me, I had to pay for my studies by selling sandwiches. Little by little I grew and I had my catering company, I sold in the canal corridors. What's more, I ended up being a model in a program,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto reveals that she will cry if another Grace appears on 'AFHS': “I don't want it to happen to me like Jaimito”

Why was 'Platanazo' from 'At the bottom there is room' removed?

Christian Thorsen declared before the media that in 2016, Efraín Aguilar announced the elimination of the character 'Platanazo' after 7 years, due to the decision of the scriptwriters, who considered that the character “did not contribute more.” As Thorsen explained, the way Aguilar told him the news was quite direct. Furthermore, Thorsen said he felt disappointed in his colleagues in the series for not expressing his opinion regarding this decision.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Alessandra Denegri the 'Chamaquita' after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

Why did Raúl and 'Charito' separate in the series?

Over time, 'Charito' managed to reconcile with Raul del Prado and at the same time rekindled her connection with Carlos Cabrera (played by Orlando Fundichely), who was her first love. The decision to divorce Raúl del Prado arose after Charito discovered that he had never traveled to Alaska, which led her to suspect that he was unfaithful with another woman.

Christian Thorsen assured that he would not return to 'At the bottom there is room' again. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Wasn39t #39Platanazo39 #rich #39Al #Fondo #Hay #Sitio39 #Raúl39s #sad #story #series

'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' is one of the most watched series in Peru and also one of the oldest continuing series, due to its great success in previous seasons. The success of this series not only lies in the script of the plot, but also in the quality of actors and characters that give life to each of the episodes. Likewise, one of the characters that has remained in the memory of many fans was 'Platanazo', performed by the actor and model Christian Thorsen.

The 'Platanazo' in the series was one of the love interests of Charito (Mónica Sánchez), one of Miguel Ignacio's (Sergio Galiani) rich friends and owner of the production company Master & Media. However, despite the different social classes and the comments of his friend, Raul He was always a humble character who earned a space in the Gonzáles house.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Nataniel Sánchez returning to 'At the bottom there is room'? Actress shocks fans with unusual announcement

What was Raúl del Prado's story like in 'AFHS'?

In one of the episodes of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', when Charito met Raúl, she approached him to ask for help with her brother-in-law Pepe, who was under arrest for having attacked the Police while intoxicated. Charito went to clarify the Police version before Del Prado, but Raúl gave him a negative answer. The mother of Joel Gonzales He assured that he hated them because of their social level, but Raúl's response was forceful. “Maybe I wasn't born at the top of the hill, but I'm not a Maldini either, ma'am. When I told my father that I wanted to study Communications, he disinherited me, I had to pay for my studies by selling sandwiches. Little by little I grew and I had my catering company, I sold in the canal corridors. What's more, I ended up being a model in a program,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto reveals that she will cry if another Grace appears on 'AFHS': “I don't want it to happen to me like Jaimito”

Why was 'Platanazo' from 'At the bottom there is room' removed?

Christian Thorsen declared before the media that in 2016, Efraín Aguilar announced the elimination of the character 'Platanazo' after 7 years, due to the decision of the scriptwriters, who considered that the character “did not contribute more.” As Thorsen explained, the way Aguilar told him the news was quite direct. Furthermore, Thorsen said he felt disappointed in his colleagues in the series for not expressing his opinion regarding this decision.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Alessandra Denegri the 'Chamaquita' after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

Why did Raúl and 'Charito' separate in the series?

Over time, 'Charito' managed to reconcile with Raul del Prado and at the same time rekindled her connection with Carlos Cabrera (played by Orlando Fundichely), who was her first love. The decision to divorce Raúl del Prado arose after Charito discovered that he had never traveled to Alaska, which led her to suspect that he was unfaithful with another woman.

Christian Thorsen assured that he would not return to 'At the bottom there is room' again. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Wasn39t #39Platanazo39 #rich #39Al #Fondo #Hay #Sitio39 #Raúl39s #sad #story #series

'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' is one of the most watched series in Peru and also one of the oldest continuing series, due to its great success in previous seasons. The success of this series not only lies in the script of the plot, but also in the quality of actors and characters that give life to each of the episodes. Likewise, one of the characters that has remained in the memory of many fans was 'Platanazo', performed by the actor and model Christian Thorsen.

The 'Platanazo' in the series was one of the love interests of Charito (Mónica Sánchez), one of Miguel Ignacio's (Sergio Galiani) rich friends and owner of the production company Master & Media. However, despite the different social classes and the comments of his friend, Raul He was always a humble character who earned a space in the Gonzáles house.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Nataniel Sánchez returning to 'At the bottom there is room'? Actress shocks fans with unusual announcement

What was Raúl del Prado's story like in 'AFHS'?

In one of the episodes of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', when Charito met Raúl, she approached him to ask for help with her brother-in-law Pepe, who was under arrest for having attacked the Police while intoxicated. Charito went to clarify the Police version before Del Prado, but Raúl gave him a negative answer. The mother of Joel Gonzales He assured that he hated them because of their social level, but Raúl's response was forceful. “Maybe I wasn't born at the top of the hill, but I'm not a Maldini either, ma'am. When I told my father that I wanted to study Communications, he disinherited me, I had to pay for my studies by selling sandwiches. Little by little I grew and I had my catering company, I sold in the canal corridors. What's more, I ended up being a model in a program,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto reveals that she will cry if another Grace appears on 'AFHS': “I don't want it to happen to me like Jaimito”

Why was 'Platanazo' from 'At the bottom there is room' removed?

Christian Thorsen declared before the media that in 2016, Efraín Aguilar announced the elimination of the character 'Platanazo' after 7 years, due to the decision of the scriptwriters, who considered that the character “did not contribute more.” As Thorsen explained, the way Aguilar told him the news was quite direct. Furthermore, Thorsen said he felt disappointed in his colleagues in the series for not expressing his opinion regarding this decision.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Alessandra Denegri the 'Chamaquita' after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

Why did Raúl and 'Charito' separate in the series?

Over time, 'Charito' managed to reconcile with Raul del Prado and at the same time rekindled her connection with Carlos Cabrera (played by Orlando Fundichely), who was her first love. The decision to divorce Raúl del Prado arose after Charito discovered that he had never traveled to Alaska, which led her to suspect that he was unfaithful with another woman.

Christian Thorsen assured that he would not return to 'At the bottom there is room' again. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Wasn39t #39Platanazo39 #rich #39Al #Fondo #Hay #Sitio39 #Raúl39s #sad #story #series

'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' is one of the most watched series in Peru and also one of the oldest continuing series, due to its great success in previous seasons. The success of this series not only lies in the script of the plot, but also in the quality of actors and characters that give life to each of the episodes. Likewise, one of the characters that has remained in the memory of many fans was 'Platanazo', performed by the actor and model Christian Thorsen.

The 'Platanazo' in the series was one of the love interests of Charito (Mónica Sánchez), one of Miguel Ignacio's (Sergio Galiani) rich friends and owner of the production company Master & Media. However, despite the different social classes and the comments of his friend, Raul He was always a humble character who earned a space in the Gonzáles house.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Nataniel Sánchez returning to 'At the bottom there is room'? Actress shocks fans with unusual announcement

What was Raúl del Prado's story like in 'AFHS'?

In one of the episodes of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', when Charito met Raúl, she approached him to ask for help with her brother-in-law Pepe, who was under arrest for having attacked the Police while intoxicated. Charito went to clarify the Police version before Del Prado, but Raúl gave him a negative answer. The mother of Joel Gonzales He assured that he hated them because of their social level, but Raúl's response was forceful. “Maybe I wasn't born at the top of the hill, but I'm not a Maldini either, ma'am. When I told my father that I wanted to study Communications, he disinherited me, I had to pay for my studies by selling sandwiches. Little by little I grew and I had my catering company, I sold in the canal corridors. What's more, I ended up being a model in a program,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mayra Couto reveals that she will cry if another Grace appears on 'AFHS': “I don't want it to happen to me like Jaimito”

Why was 'Platanazo' from 'At the bottom there is room' removed?

Christian Thorsen declared before the media that in 2016, Efraín Aguilar announced the elimination of the character 'Platanazo' after 7 years, due to the decision of the scriptwriters, who considered that the character “did not contribute more.” As Thorsen explained, the way Aguilar told him the news was quite direct. Furthermore, Thorsen said he felt disappointed in his colleagues in the series for not expressing his opinion regarding this decision.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Alessandra Denegri the 'Chamaquita' after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

Why did Raúl and 'Charito' separate in the series?

Over time, 'Charito' managed to reconcile with Raul del Prado and at the same time rekindled her connection with Carlos Cabrera (played by Orlando Fundichely), who was her first love. The decision to divorce Raúl del Prado arose after Charito discovered that he had never traveled to Alaska, which led her to suspect that he was unfaithful with another woman.

Christian Thorsen assured that he would not return to 'At the bottom there is room' again. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Wasn39t #39Platanazo39 #rich #39Al #Fondo #Hay #Sitio39 #Raúl39s #sad #story #series