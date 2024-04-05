ANDunited states considered “inevitable” an attack by Iran against the country or Israeli objectives and is on alert and actively preparing for that possibility, members of the Joe Biden Administration to CNN and other local media.

This alleged offensive would take place in response to the attack this past Monday against the Iranian consulate in Syriain which seven revolutionary guards died and for which Tehran blamed Washington as Tel Aviv's main ally.

CNN sources point out that their Israeli counterparts agree that this Iranian attack is “inevitable” and would be “significant.”

For this reason, the two Governments are working intensely to anticipate this possible response, of which they say they do not know what form it would take.

CNN pointed out that an Iranian bombing of Israeli territory would be one of the worst scenarios contemplated by the US Executive, since it would cause a rapid escalation of tension in the Middle East.

The attack on its consulate in Damascus, in which several generals were killed, has angered Iran.

Iran already assured this Tuesday that Israel was going to pay for the attack on its consulate, pointing out that the country would be punished and that it would be made to repent “of this crime and other similar ones, with the help of God,” according to the supreme leader. of Iran, Ali Khamenei, in a statement.

The attack destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Damascus and killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guard, including the head of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohamed Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Brigadier General Mohamed Hadi Haj Rahimi.

This is the bloodiest attack against the Iranian military in Syria so far in 2024, where to date eight people have been killed by Israeli bombings, including two generals of the Revolutionary Guard.

The Pentagon assured this week that the United States did not receive notice from Israel and “does not support attacks on diplomatic headquarters,” adding that the Department of Defense has used confidential channels to convey to Tehran that it had nothing to do with the attack.