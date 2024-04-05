Weather | Spring is already at the door, even if it snows in some places over the weekend

The snow that fell over the weekend can get a ride already next week.

On Saturday snowfall is spreading in the eastern and northern parts of the country, the Meteorological Institute says. However, the weather will clear up during the day starting from the west.

During the day, the temperature in the south and central part of the country is between zero and five degrees, in Lapland on the freezing side. The warmest is in the south.

The night between Saturday and Sunday is clear. In Lapland, night frosts can be up to 20 degrees below freezing.

On Sunday, there will be a rain zone from the west, which will move east and north after noon. In the south and west, the rain comes as water. Temperatures are between five and six degrees in the warmest areas.

During the day, some snow may fall in North Karelia and North Savo. In the evening, the rain becomes more watery. It can also snow in the north during the day.

Meteorology the Meteorologist on duty at the institution Iris Viljamaan according to next week the rains will come mostly as water.

The snow that fell during the weekend can therefore get a ride already next week. If the weather remains dusty, the temperature in the south can rise to ten degrees on Monday.

Readings of ten degrees can be reached in several days. However, there may still be night frosts in the north.

So will spring come next week?

“The Meteorological Institute doesn't actually predict the seasons, but I'm quite happy to watch the weather next week,” says Viljamaa.

According to Viljamaa, temperature fluctuations at different times of the day are typical for the season. Snowfalls are no exception.

“It is not unusual for snow to fall even in April.”