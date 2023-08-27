Huda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

The health sector in Abu Dhabi is full of Emirati women who have made a solid imprint on its distinguished path, and have proven their uniqueness, competence and competence in their leadership positions, and their record of exceptional achievements, to raise the flag of the nation and contribute to making Abu Dhabi a leading destination for health care in the world.

According to the statistics of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Emirati women constitute 74% of the total national workforce in the health sector in the emirate.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al-Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Emirati women have been able to make great strides on the path to excellence as they are a key partner in the process of growth, development and progress in various sectors, especially the health sector in Abu Dhabi, thanks to the empowerment of their wise leadership and the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima. Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, who never hesitated to provide all possibilities to advance the vital and important role of Emirati women in the nation’s renaissance and elevation.

Al-Ghaithi expressed her pride in being part of the success story of the health sector in the emirate, as she gained through her work in many health care institutions in Abu Dhabi extensive experience, deep knowledge and exceptional skills that resonated with her successful leadership of the operations of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” on a large scale during the pandemic. COVID-19.

She stated that she believes that the harmony and solidarity of the work team makes the impossible possible, and that the roles and responsibilities that we assume to the fullest extent enable us to provide Abu Dhabi community members with the best care services at various levels, and contribute to the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare in the world.

A healthy and sustainable future

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Infectious Diseases Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, expressed her pride in being an Emirati and an active part of the health sector system in the country, as she sees it as a golden opportunity to work within a distinguished team of professionals in the health sector to contribute to providing high-quality health care to the community. Noting that she has a great sense of patriotism and responsibility towards improving the health infrastructure, keeping abreast of developments and innovations in the field of health care, and providing guidance and expertise to ensure the implementation of effective measures to prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases to ensure the health and safety of society.

Community Service

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said that she derives her success and strength from community service, as this is a motive for her continuous aspiration to improve quality, achieve innovation and provide high-quality health care.

She explained that technological innovations and their potential inspire her to improve the healthcare experience, as she envisions a promising future for the health sector in the emirate and is enhanced by a harmonious balance between advanced technology and humane care, while providing comprehensive health solutions for all.

ambitious vision

Dr. Amna Al-Falahi, a clinical psychologist and child and adolescent mental health specialist at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, said: My academic journey culminated in obtaining a PhD in Clinical Psychology at the University of Nottingham Medical School in the United Kingdom, and this success was achieved with the support provided by the UAE and the commitment of its leadership. Al-Rasheeda is developing experienced professionals in psychology, by providing world-class facilities. She added: I look confidently towards the future to enhance efforts to spread awareness about the importance of mental health, and to apply innovative treatments and interventions designed according to the cultural characteristics of the region. Exceptional ambitions. Congratulations to the women of the Emirates on this day.

community contribution

Safia Al-Maqtari, Vice President of Operations at M42, said: I congratulate the Emirati women and pay tribute to their exceptional achievements. As a result of the role that I play, I had the opportunity to see the efforts and determination of Emirati women in the healthcare sector, as they are creative leaders who are change makers. There is no doubt that their dedication to excellence and innovation has contributed to a remarkable transformation in the healthcare sector. Happy New Year to all of you on Emirati Women’s Day.

Homeland service

Hessa Marwan Al Shamsi, a registered nurse at Healthpoint, said: I started my career during the COVID-19 pandemic, when I learned patience and responsibility, and due to the conditions of the pandemic, I became able to handle work pressures better, and today I have become more experienced and flexible at work. Today, I am proud of being an Emirati nurse, doing my best to serve my community and return the favor to my country with all sincerity.

Fatima Al Zaabi, from the Social Work Team at the Institute of Organ Transplantation and Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, praised the role of Emirati women, who have made a clear mark in efforts to explore paths of progress and prosperity, and thanked our wise leaders for providing the daughters of the nation with a supportive and comprehensive environment that guarantees equality and enhances their role as partners. actors in the success of the state. She said: Since joining Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as a graduate trainee in September 2019, and through my selection within the Connect Emiratisation Program, I have acquired distinguished skills at the regional and international levels that qualified me to lead the Social Work Program for Organ Transplantation, and we intend to move forward in the path of development and prosperity following the solid legacy that he left us. The founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, let us continue to look forward to the bright future of future generations of Emirati women.

Driving support

Dr. Moza Al-Amiri, Consultant Breast Surgeon, Director of the Breast Care Center at Tawam Hospital, said: What distinguishes Emirati women is their ambition, confidence and support of the wise leadership and the fully supportive family, and what motivated them to be part of the health sector is curiosity and love for people. I get to know people from all over the world and hear their stories and tales, and most importantly help them and contribute to making a positive difference in their lives.

She added: The Emirati woman, along with her partner, the Emirati man, are able to develop and create a brilliant future for the health sector in Abu Dhabi and in the UAE, because they are the cornerstone in building society and are aware of what our local society needs, which has its own specificity as an Arab and Muslim society, and at the same time an advanced and civilized society that aspires to perfection and high quality. In providing health care and appropriate treatment.

Pride and pride

Dr. Hoda Ezzeldin Ibrahim Mustafa, Consultant Endocrinologist at HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, said: As an Emirati woman in the healthcare sector, I am proud to play an active role in the development and prosperity of this vital sector based on the highest values ​​of integrity, excellence and empathy, as these values ​​represent pillars that elevate Mubadala Healthcare stands as a world-leading provider of premium healthcare services, and the UAE has always provided all means to support and empower Emirati women in various fields, and this support paved the way for me to be the first Emirati doctor specializing in endocrinology to obtain a certification in performing a ultrasound-guided fine-needle neck biopsy Ultrasound from the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Clinical Endocrinologists, and I am deeply grateful to the leadership of our country and the concerned health agencies for their continuous support and encouragement.

constructive role

Dr. Bodour Al-Kaf, Research Fellow at the Imperial College London Diabetes Center, said: On Emirati Women’s Day, I would like to pay tribute to the constructive role played by the daughters and women of the country and to emphasize that their positive imprint goes beyond the usual boundaries, and I had the opportunity to lead research projects in the field of genomics, obesity and type-diabetes. Second, I look forward to continuing to develop scientific fields in the UAE. And I believe in my ability to continue making a clear imprint for our country to be one of the largest research centers in the world. For all the women and girls of the Emirates, I am proud of you, so let us celebrate today your achievements and outstanding capabilities. Happy new year.

supportive environment

Muzna Al Busaidi, Director of the Patient and Family Experience Team at Amana Healthcare, said: I would like to shed light on my successful professional journey, as it is an indication of the unlimited support provided by the UAE to its daughters. Thanks to my success in managing the work team efficiently in Amana Healthcare, I received a direct promotion to the position of Director of the Patient and Family Experience Team, where I supervise today an experienced team consisting of 12 individuals, and my constant passion for pushing boundaries enabled me to supervise a number of projects, and I succeeded By demonstrating my commitment to establishing a world-class healthcare sector in the UAE. As I look back on the milestones of my career, I remain motivated to bring more positivity and distinction to the patients’ journey in the healthcare sector.

remarkable appearance

Dr. Sarah Ibrahim Al Bastaki, a colorectal surgeon consultant at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, explained that she spent more than 22 years outside the country, starting with studying medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and then specializing in colorectal surgery in Germany, after obtaining the German board. In colorectal surgery, she spent more than two years in Germany and Britain to obtain fellowship in the same specialty. Her passion to learn everything new in colorectal surgery and to apply everything she learned to provide treatment for patients in our beloved country is what always motivated her to continue working.

Al-Bastaki gave advice to Emirati women that she is in light of a country that is generous with its giving and support for Emirati women, as it has become a remarkable and prominent presence in various fields in the country, calling on them to seize the opportunity available to them to advance themselves and their country for the better.

Women’s Empowerment

Dr. Hoda Al Dhaheri, Cornea and Refractive Consultant at Tawam Hospital, said that she is always proud of being one of the first Emirati women in this delicate specialty, which gave her the opportunity to provide advanced and specialized medical services that contributed to restoring sight and improving the quality of life for patients in the beloved UAE.

She emphasized the importance of passion and commitment to achieving excellence in this sector, in which women have received unlimited support since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, to this day under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. She pointed out that the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow” reflects the UAE’s tendency to empower women and consider them a strategic partner in achieving the vision of the wise future leadership, starting from their role as an individual in the family system, to an active and central member in achieving outstanding achievements in various fields.