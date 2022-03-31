United States.- The delivery of the Oscar Awards 2022, was crushed by the response it had Will Smith to the punching comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. This situation led to various controversies, some questioning and celebrating the action of the actor, however many continue to wonder; Was the slap real?, since how the events occurred makes us believe that this could have been acted.

Faced with such an unknown Maryfer Centeno, graphologist and specialist on non verbal language claimed that Will Smith’s violent response “It wasn’t faked.”

In a podcast with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the expert analyzed the body language of each of the actors who intervened.

The expert mentioned that this fact is a reflection of who we are as a society, since it will be more common for this type of situation to arise, just as it happened in the Oscar Awards 2022.

Stating that Will Smith’s reaction was not acted out, Centeno explained that there were some factors that did not prevent it, since the joke Chris Rock told was part of an elaborate script that was followed without expecting the I Am Legend actor’s reaction to be violent.

He added that some fans have pointed out that Jada Pinkett was the one who forced Smith, however, he clarified that in his opinion he does not think that was the case, because he believes that the couple’s relationship is somewhat strange, and although in the recordings, it is shown that the actor laughs, Maryfer assured that this is a clear sign that “Not all laughter means that I am being amused.”

The expert added that since Chris Rock’s joke about Jade began, Will Smith began to engage in defensive behavior, and the result was the slap he gave the comedian, an action that joined the subsequent claims where the actor demands Don’t mention your wife’s name again.

The expert pointed out that her response has been very controversial, and reiterated that this event was not acted out, although she considered that it was a weakness of the actor by not controlling his impulses.

“Now they want to lynch me because what they want me to say is that Will Smith is a motherfucker… but I don’t have the elements for a moral qualification of that size… The body language was not acted, when he turns around after giving him the slap, he touches his belt and makes a crooked smile, as if he’s proving his masculinity,” mentioned Maryfer Centeno.