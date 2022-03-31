Russian mission, the need to sanitize near military bases

The case of the Russian mission in Italy during the Covid emergency of March 2020, it continues to hold the ground. From intelligence and defense sources – we read in Corriere della Sera – emerge new facts and until now unpublished. In fact, an action of espionage from flywhose objectives were the bases of the air force of Ghedi in Lombardy and of Amendola in Puglia. The Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic is ready to investigate what happened “before, during and after” the agreement between the then Prime Minister Giuseppe With you and Vladimir Putin.

The first clue came – continues the Corriere – when the Russians proposed to sanitize an area of ​​Brescia in the vicinity of Ghedi. There is an Italian Air Force base there which in the Soviet plans at the time of the Cold War it was considered a target to be destroyed because it kept the nuclear bombs of the United States. The other target of the Russians was Amendola in Pugliathe largest Italian military airport, where the 32nd flock is stationed with the most technologically advanced machines, including planes from war F-35. The two attempts, however, have been stopped in the bud.

Read also:

“Military expenses, Affaritaliani survey rejects the Draghi-Mattarella line

Government, Draghi at home if Conte drops him. The Democratic Party is not there, elections in June

Increased military spending, “the League is on the side of Draghi”. Interview

Generali fires Cirinà: “Not fair” .Calta already brings 1 euro to the title as a dowry

Green Pass, Puzzer ad Affari: “They want to fire me. Let me arrest … ”

Listen to TV yesterday 29 March 2022: 2.00 pm flies with the director Angelo Perrino

Paola Ferrari away from Rai: Sgarbi and La Russa defend her. Do you agree? PHOTO

Ukraine, Antonio Razzi on a mission at the border: “They don’t want me in the country”. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens