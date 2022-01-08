Home page world

From: Yasina Hipp

A sign on a Rewe shelf creates confusion. © Screenshot / Twitter / bigtim07

When shopping in the supermarket, you get strange surprises every now and then. A Rewe customer has now noticed an absurd sign.

Cologne – shopping is always an experience. In supermarkets, like Rewe, Edeka, Lidl and Co. all sorts of strange things happen. A Twitter user vented his anger when another customer in the supermarket pointed out that he had allegedly bought too much. Another Twitter user noticed a shelf sign with an interesting label. He posted a photo of it on his Twitter channel. Was the responsible Rewe employee in a bad mood or even angry? Or was he just a little inattentive while writing signs?

Rewe: Missing letters on the sign create amusement

To see on the uploaded photo: The grids of a supermarket shelf with various cans and glasses in the background. A paper price tag is attached to the grid. On it to read: “Pepsi different …. varieties”. A 0.5 liter bottle of the soft drink was available for 79 cents. The abbreviation probably actually means “different types”. Due to the lack of space on the sign, the first word was shortened – but in an inconvenient place. In this way, “different sorts” becomes an angry curse straight away. The resourceful Twitter user also notes this and writes about his post: “Okay Rewe calm down, don’t curse.”

Rewe: Signs also create amusement in other shopping centers

Even if on closer inspection it quickly becomes clear what is actually meant by the sign, a first quick look can cause astonishment. Consciously or not – the employee who typed and hung up this sign may have made one or the other customer smile when they went shopping.

In a hardware store, employees deliberately took the liberty of joking and advertised a special men’s accessory on a large sign.