Mexico.- The influencer Araceli Ordazbetter known as gummy bearher clown name, keep giving what to talk about and it is that she recently reappeared on her social networks visibly changed and the comments were immediate.

Gomita starred in a professional photo shoot that has ended up disconcerting his followerswell many say he has a new face and it is no longer alike, dividing opinions.

The Mexican influencer is again the target of criticism after a session where she looks elegant in a long lavender dress, high heels and very well groomed, well it looks unrecognizable.

The followers have not taken in the best way the new appearance that it boasts gummy bearexplaining that if she is involved in cosmetic surgery she should stop, as she is changing too much.

This is what Gomita currently looks like; many assure that he looks unrecognizable

So far, the controversial driver has not spoken before the comments and the criticisms that have been made for his appearance, although it is likely that he will not do so in the future, since he prefers to focus only on the positive.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Gomita has been involved in controversy of that type and it is that many have pointed out that she could “end up like Lyn May” if she continues to fix her face or body, a negativity that she has preferred to ignore.

We invite you to read: