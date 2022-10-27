Technology | Amazon continued the series of dismal results for technology companies, Apple, on the other hand, met investors’ expectations

Amazon, known for its online store, estimates the end of the year to be more difficult than expected. The results of many other technology companies have fallen short of investors’ expectations in recent days.

Technology companies Apple and Amazon published their interim results on Thursday evening Finnish time. Amazon’s result in particular fell short of market expectations, as a result of which technology stocks fell sharply in after-market trading on the US stock market.

Amazon released its results right after Wall Street closed on Thursday. The company said that in July–September the turnover increased by 15 percent from a year ago to 127 billion dollars (about 127 billion euros). However, operating profit fell almost 50 percent from a year ago to $2.9 billion and disappointed investors’ expectations.

Amazon’s guidance for the rest of the year was also weaker than expected. The company expects turnover to grow by 2-8 percent in October-December compared to a year ago, and the operating result may at worst be close to zero.

Amazon’s share price plummeted by almost 20 percent after the earnings announcement, and almost all other technology stocks on Wall Street fell along with it.

Apple released its results half an hour after Amazon.

In July-September, Apple made a turnover of 90 billion dollars and an operating profit of 25 billion dollars, which was largely in line with analysts’ expectations. Phone sales were strong as expected and computer sales were a positive surprise.

Apple’s CFO later said in an investor call that the company expects growth to slow down at the end of the year.

Apple’s result somewhat calmed investors’ fears. Apple’s share price was close to its closing readings after the earnings announcement. The plunge of other technology stocks also eased after Apple’s earnings announcement.

Wall Street the earnings season has been going on in two-sided moods in recent weeks. Many companies have met analysts’ expectations and the decline of the largest stock indices has stopped in recent weeks.

However, this week many large technology companies have disappointed investors. Among others, the results of Facebook’s parent company Meta, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Microsoft clearly fell short of the market’s expectations during the first week.