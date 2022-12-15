Netflix already has his new hit: “Merlina”, his television series about the young Wednesday Addams starring actress Jenna Ortega. This new version of The Addams Family has already become a huge success for streaming, but it has not avoided some discouraging comments. The criticisms were first directed at an alleged racism with the antagonists of the plot, now we see that there are comparisons with “Harry Potter”.

According to several fans on social networks, the plot is very similar in both cases. Merlina is chosen by a prophecy and only she can destroy evil, just like the ‘Boy Who Lived’, whose fate is governed by a prophecy to destroy Voldemort.

Was “Merlina” ‘copied’ from “Harry Potter”?

Although the aspect of the story told by “Merlina” and “Harry Potter” may sound somewhat general, many have noticed that there are supposed references or quite notorious winks in their scenes. A video on Twitter exposes precisely those sequences that seem traced. Watch the clip below:

As you can see in the images, there are up to five scenes that you couldn’t help but consider similar. The first one is when Merlina or Miércoles (the name by which Wednesday is known in Spain) goes down the stairs to the dance (which Ortega recorded while he had COVID-19). Doesn’t that sound like that Hermione dance in “The Goblet of Fire”?

The other occasion is the attack of the werewolf, which reminds us of when Professor Lupine becomes an Animagus in “The Prisoner of Azkaban”; the scene of the giant insect on the table, which surely seemed quite familiar to that of “The Goblet of Fire”; the other sequence corresponds to the one in the greenhouse, very recognizable if you compare it with Professor Sprout’s herbology class in “The Chamber of Secrets”.

In fact, this last film would have been revered as well when Merlina enters a statue and is transported to an office.

Why is Wednesday translated to Merlina?

In the past, dubbing was not as unified as it is today. In this context, the IGN portal reveals that there were greater freedoms when naming the protagonists and supporting stars of certain shows, which is why it was usual to change them depending on the country.

In this way, Gómez Addams became Homer, Uncle Fester became Lucas, or Pugsley became Pericles. In this context, Wednesday was changed to Merlina, a name that maintained the essence of Wednesday while making reference to the powerful wizard Merlin.