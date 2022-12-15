“The best feeling….finally back on the field for training”, tweeted the 86-time international, who missed the World Cup in Qatar due to the serious injury.

Wijnaldum suffered the fracture in August during a training session. AS Roma, which rents the former player from Feyenoord, PSV and Liverpool, among others, from Paris Saint-Germain, did not expect him back until January. Wijnaldum also immediately traveled to the training camp of the Italian club in Portugal on the day of his return to the selection.