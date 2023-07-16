Daniel Martínez withdraws from the Tour de France due to a concussion

The Colombian cyclist of the team Ineos Daniel Felipe Martinez will not leave for stage 15 of the Tour de France, after the medical part confirmed that he has a concussion.

Martínez was another of those affected by the collective fall after only five kilometers of the race of stage 14 held on Saturday, which led to the abandonment of another Colombian a few kilometers later, Esteban Chaves.

official statement

In addition to Chaves, the South African left the competition due to that unfortunate accident Louis Meintjes and the Spanish Antonio Pedrero.

The fall caused the day to be neutralized by 25 minutes. Chaves left the Tour due to a sternoclavicular joint injury,” the team commented.

Martínez, who was in box 51 of the general standings, one hour, 58 minutes and 31 seconds behind the leader, Jonas Vingegaardunderwent analysis after the day, in which he gave up 29 minutes 03 seconds, and the medical staff has decided that he should not continue in the race.

“After further medical evaluation by our team doctor after the stage, symptoms of concussion were detected,” was the official Ineos statement.

Unfortunately, @danifmartinez96 will not take to the start of stage 15 after a crash he suffered in yesterday’s stage. After further medical assessment by our Team doctor post stage, symptoms of concussion were detected (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iXyF1iA0Qg — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 16, 2023

