Cucumber is in the eye of the storm after it was captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” giving a passionate kiss with the former vedette Malú de la Vega. Days after the shocking images, the member of “JB en ATV” revealed that before he was supported in a nightclub, he had a relationship with a woman of unknown identity. However, after the report issued by the ‘Urraca’, their relationship was terminated.

“I was in a relationship with a worthwhile woman, I lost it because of that ampay,” said the comedian. Likewise, he indicated that he no longer has any kind of communication with the person who was his girlfriend, since she does not want to know anything about him after the compromising images that Magaly Medina recently issued. “That woman hates me right now, she doesn’t want to be with me”he added.