A driver who allegedly was driving drunk ran over at least 7 people, including minorsin streets of the municipality of Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico.

After running over several people, the man tried to escape but was held and beaten by neighbors of the Ara Cuatro Vientos Housing Unit.

Due to the above, there was an intense mobilization of emergency services around two in the afternoon in this area, during the departure of students from a primary school.

According to reports, the motorist who was driving a sedan-type car is accused of having caused the accident by driving under the influence of alcohol, which initially left two minors and one adult struck by the vehicle.

Without stepping on the brake and not caring about having run over these people, the driver continued driving and realizing that he was being followed by a group of neighbors, he sped up. running over at least four other people until he finally ended up crashing into another car.

during the chase subject caused damage to at least four other vehiclesthe same ones that remained parked in the area through which the kaffir at the wheel tried to escape.

Due to the strong impact, the vehicle was stranded, so the driver he was surrounded by neighbors who beat himwhile police units arrived at the area of ​​the incident.

Police and paramedics from Ixtapaluca arrived at the emergency area and managed to secure the driver, while The injured were rushed to an area hospital. to receive specialized medical care.

So far the health status of the affected people is unknown.