Because he was angry with a group that heard the song “Fuck Tha Police,” a police officer from Frankfurt is said to have attacked a man and filed a false report. The officer denied the allegations in court.

PPolice operations in Alt-Sachsenhausen are not uncommon. However, the fact that a police officer will then be in court is a given. The reason why a 40-year-old police officer has had to stand trial in the district court since Wednesday is – among other things – an incident in November 2019 in Kleine Rittergasse. According to the prosecution in the case, a group of young men were listening to loud music near the defendant. Out of anger over the song “Fuck Tha Police” by the hip-hop group NWA, the defendant allegedly pulled one of the men from behind to the police car, turned him around, grabbed him by the neck and shouted “Fuck off and turn off the song.” have pressed the bonnet.

From the prosecutor's point of view, the case does not end there. The man concerned filed a complaint shortly afterwards. After the defendant found out about this, he is said to have fabricated a criminal complaint against the man, in which he described facts that did not exist. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the police officer wanted to justify his behavior afterwards.