Warp | The IC train collided with a car stuck on the tracks

From Turku An Intercity train on its way to Tampere collided with a car left on the tracks in Loimaa on Thursday evening at around ten thirty.

According to the Varsinais-Finnish rescue service, the car had gotten stuck at the Huovintie level crossing about 13 kilometers from the center of Loimaa. The driver managed to get out of the car left at the level crossing of the minor road before the train arrived, and the train collided with the empty car.

Personal injuries were avoided in the accident.

After the accident, the IC 933 train was stationary for more than half an hour near the level crossing before continuing its journey towards Tampere.