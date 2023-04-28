According to what was declared by a Bloomberg source, in the past few hours it seems that Phil Spencer have reassured employees of the Xbox division of Microsoft stating that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not fundamental for the company’s future plans.

As we know, yesterday the British antitrust rejected the acquisition due to monopoly risk in the cloud market in the United Kingdom, a hard blow that could definitively blow up the deal.

According to the information shared by Bloomberg’s anonymous source, the head of Xbox would have reiterated the company’s disappointment with the CMA verdict, stating that this will slow down the approval of the maneuver, which in any case Microsoft will try to pursue it in the future as wellas already confirmed by President Brad Smith.

Spencer would also have declared that Microsoft intended with the acquisition speed up its expansion plans in the gaming market, but which however does not represent the entire strategy of the company in this sector, which will continue regardless of its outcome.

In practice, Microsoft will continue to invest in the sector and to grow the green-crossed ecosystem even without Activision Blizzard, which many still take for granted, even considering the growing numbers of the Game Pass, which have allowed the Xbox division to record the second best third quarter all time, despite the sharp decline in hardware sales.

In any case, keep in mind that the information above is not official, therefore to be taken with a grain of salt, although Bloomberg’s sources are generally reliable.