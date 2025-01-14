Cybercrime is on the rise, this is a direct consequence of the digitalization of more and more aspects of our lives and the hundreds of ways that attackers have to scam and steal money or private information from users.

Attackers take a scam and are able to recreate hundreds of variations of it to make it look like something else entirely, and thus, even if the victim is aware of a type of danger, they are not able to detect the new scam.

As we said, there are hundreds of techniques to scam us, some are clearer than others, such as, for example, a person we are talking to online asking us for money for a medical emergency or to take a flight to come see us. While there are others that we don’t even understand how they get benefits from it.

This could be the example of the Wangiri scam, a strategy that has become very popular and It consists of a call in which the second you answer it they hang up on you. Perhaps it has ever happened to you that you receive a call, you pick it up and they hang up on you, at that moment and without thinking much about it. you decide to return it and, although they pick it up on the other side, no one answers, finally after a few seconds you hang up and forget what happened.

This is not always the case, but if this has happened to you, there is a good chance that you have been the victim of a misrepresented scam. This is because in many cases the number you are calling back is from special rate that they charge you for establishing the call and for its time.

How to avoid this scam

Luckily the most effective method to prevent this type of scam is as simple as the deception itself, The key is not to return this call they just made to us. But of course, this is not always easy and there are times when we are waiting for an important call from a number that we do not have registered.

On these occasions it is important check in every possible way the number that is calling us. For example, you have to look at the prefix, in Spain it is +34, so Anyone different starts to be suspicious. There are some that are especially dangerous, like all of these that the Civil Guard points out, as well as all of the ones that begin with Prefixes +803, +806 or +807 are also subject to special pricing.

Finally, if you have doubts about the legitimacy of a call, before calling back, go to your search engine default and write the number to see what appears. If you belong to a legitimate company or entity, you will get a match, otherwise nothing will appear or you will even see testimonies from other victims denouncing that the number is dangerous.