February 13, 2023 07:43

A new study found that a toxic chemical found in cosmetic products that women use daily may lead to serious diseases, including type 2 diabetes, according to Al Arabiya. The study, published in the Endocrine Society of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism journal, recommended that the chemical contents of cosmetic products such as nail polish, shampoo and perfume should be checked. She said that phthalates are a toxic substance found in such products, including hair spray and aftershave, that can seep through the skin and cause damage to the liver, kidneys, lungs and other organs, and are associated with a 63% increase in the incidence of type 2 diabetes in women. Phthalates are chemicals widely used in plastics such as personal care products, toys, and food and beverage packaging. Exposure to phthalates is associated with decreased fertility, diabetes, and other endocrine disorders. “Our research found that phthalates may contribute to a higher incidence of diabetes in women, especially white women, over a six-year period,” said Sung-Kyun Park, PhD, MPH, from the University of Michigan School of Public Health. , according to the Times of India. He added, “People are exposed to phthalates daily, which increases their risk of many metabolic diseases.” He continued, “It is important that we deal with endocrine-disrupting chemicals now because they are harmful to human health.” The study found that white women exposed to high levels of certain phthalates had a 30-63% higher chance of developing diabetes, while the harmful chemicals were not linked to diabetes in black women.

Source: agencies