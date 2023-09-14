Home page politics

Franziska Schwarz

Nationwide warning day: The test alarm was also triggered on Health Minister Lauterbach’s cell phone – but with a delay. A clip now makes you laugh.

Berlin – The test alarm also arrived in Berlin. At a press conference with Karl Lauterbach, the group was so perplexed that they could no longer find the switch off button on their smartphone. Who at this one Sound is not warned until the non-plus-ultra, the federal government must find another solution. “Well, if it’s not a production,” a woman laughed at the noise in the room. Meanwhile, Health Minister Lauterbach remained casual, as the clip shows:

Nationwide warning day in Germany already went wrong in 2020

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK) in Bonn triggered the nationwide test alarm, this time ahead of schedule. Many citizens received a warning via the cell broadcast system on their cell phones at 10:59 a.m. For others, the cell phone answered a minute later. The test alarm was then distributed via radio and television stations and on city information boards.

The nationwide first test alarm in September 2020 went wrong. At that time it was delayed by half an hour. The breakdown and the experiences during the devastating flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in July 2021 led to organizational and technical improvements. The BBK wants to find out how many people a warning about dangers would reach in an emergency.

This is what the BBK test alarm message looks like on the cell phone, which was also sent to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). © Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago/Screenshot/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Warning day 2023 with test alarm: Faeser sees “stress test” passed

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), who is also responsible for digital affairs, said that he had also received a warning – “that gives me the security of being able to receive immediate and precise warnings in emergencies and disasters.” “Our warning systems have passed the big stress test” said this time Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SDP). “A timely warning can save lives, whether it is fires, severe storms, forest fires or other dangers,” she emphasized.

The number of sirens in Germany is to be increased

The federal government tests the warning channels once a year, always on the second Thursday in September. As with last year’s Warning Day, people were once again irritated when no siren could be heard in their area. After the end of the Cold War, sirens were dismantled or not replaced in many places. Efforts are now being made to increase the number of currently at least around 38,000 sirens nationwide. (AFP/dpa/frs)