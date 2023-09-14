“Going to school or work on foot, by bike or using other active mobility strategies can decrease mortality and reduce the onset of many chronic diseases.” Yet just over 4 out of 10 Italians aged 18 to 69 do so, and “in many cases with values ​​below the threshold that would allow the greatest benefits to be obtained” according to the World Health Organization. This is indicated by the data from the Pass Surveillance of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (Cnapps) of the Higher Institute of Health, released by the ISS on the occasion of the European Mobility Week which is celebrated from 16 to 23 September.

“Overall – the institute reports – in the two-year period 2021-2022, 42% of the adults interviewed practice active mobility and declare that they have used the bicycle and/or moved on foot to go to work, to school or for daily travel in the month preceding the interview”. And the trend appears to be decreasing, considering that “from 2017 to 2022 there was a slight decrease in the share of people who move on foot or by bike for their usual journeys and, in particular, a stronger reduction among those who manage to reach the recommended levels of physical activity, especially in the South”.

“19% of those interviewed – details the ISS – are physically active with the practice of active mobility alone, because thanks to this they reach the levels of physical activity recommended by the WHO (at least 150 minutes a week of moderate activity), and the 23% are partially active due to active mobility practiced because they move on foot or by bicycle, but do so for less than 150 minutes a week. The share of people who reach the levels of physical activity recommended by the WHO through active mobility is greater among 18-24 year olds, but also among 50-69 year olds, among people with a high level of education, among foreigners and among residents in the northern regions, compared to the rest of the country”.