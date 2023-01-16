A new study warns that not eating one of the standard three meals a day may have a serious downside.
In a study of 24,011 U.S. adults over the age of 40, eating just one meal a day was associated with an overall higher risk of mortality, according to Sciencealert.
Cardiovascular disease
Skipping breakfast was associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease, while skipping lunch or dinner was associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality, including a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
The study also showed that those who ate all three meals but at very close timings also faced a problem.
It was found that eating two meals nearby within 4.5 hours is associated with an increased risk of death from all causes.
distributed throughout the day
In the context, epidemiologist Yangbo Sun of the University of Tennessee said, “Our research revealed that individuals who eat only one meal per day are more likely to die than those who eat more daily meals.”
He added, “Based on these results, we recommend eating at least 2 to 3 meals, distributed throughout the day.”
Not comprehensive enough
It should be noted, however, that this study is not comprehensive enough to determine whether skipping a meal actually causes premature death.
So the research team adjusted their findings to account for differences in several diet and lifestyle factors, including smoking, levels of physical activity, diet quality, and food insecurity.
