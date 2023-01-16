CDMX.- The counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Ciro Murayama accused the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, of violating the Constitution after influencing Morena by asking her governors for an even “floor” for the so-called ‘corcholatas’.

In a message on social networks, Murayama criticized the meeting in which López Hernández also asked the Morenista leaders to promote the candidates for the Presidency in 2024.

“While Article 134 of the Constitution prohibits public officials from influencing elections, in the Segob they meet with governors to agree a level playing field for the government’s aspirants for the presidency. The contempt from the power of the Constitution is unheard of,” The counselor posted.

In the same message, Murayama attached the argumentation of article 134.

“The public servants of the Federation, the States and the municipalities, as well as the Federal District and its delegations, have at all times the obligation to impartially apply the public resources that are under their responsibility, without influencing the fairness of the competition. between political parties”, dictates the constitutional article.

Just yesterday, the Secretary Augusto López and the leadership of Morena summoned the state leaders emanating from their party to agree on equity in favor of their candidates to the candidacy for the presidency in 2024, but also to act as promoters in their respective entities.

The “breakfast” in Bucareli was attended by the governors of Campeche, Colima, Guerrero and Tlaxcala, Layda Sansores, Indira Vizcaíno, Evelyn Salgado and Lorena Cuéllar, respectively.

As well as the Governors Rutilio Escandón, of Chiapas; Miguel Ángel Navarro, from Nayarit; Sergio Solomon, from Puebla; Alfonso Durazo, from Sonora; Carlos Merino, from Tabasco, and Cuitláhuac García, from Veracruz.

In a letter signed by the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, the governors were asked to strengthen the presence of the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum, Secretary Adán Augusto, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Senator Ricardo Monreal.

“It would be desirable that, at your express invitation, in the coming months several visits will take place in your state to contribute to the fact that the people are informed and when the time comes they decide through the surveys,” the letter reads.