The new streaming ecosystem continues to take shape. Many voices maintain that the wars for the throne of this sector recently concluded with the victory of Netflix, a firm that has strengthened its leadership over other rival platforms such as Amazon Prime or Disney +, in a context in which the audiovisual industry provides much more attention to the pocket. In this panorama, Warner Bros Discovery has had serious difficultiesas evidenced by the loss of 10,000 million dollars in the second quarter of this year, after a brutal depreciation of its television networks. However, this Thursday the company is signing his best session in the stock market since January 2022, with increases of more than 15%, after announcing a restructuring that has dazzled investors.

Bugs Bunny’s company announced this Thursday a plan to enable two operational business divisions for streaming and linear television. Specifically, the brand has indicated that Global Linear Network will be the division in charge of the main television businesses, while Streaming & Studios will control its streaming platforms and film studios. Thus, TNT and CNN will operate in a different branch than Max and New Line Cinema.

This movement has been celebrated by investors, who have leaned toward purchases, boosting Warner Bros. on the North American stock market, reaching increases of 15%. Thus, the brand concentrates a quarterly increase of more than 61%, which helps it balance its performance on the stock market so far this year, in which it has risen 8.79%.

Warner Bros Discovery expects this restructuring to be carried out in mid-2025. In this sense, David ZaslavCEO of the company, has indicated that the move seeks to improve the position of Global Linear Networks while driving the growth of Streaming & Studios. Quite a declaration of intentions in a busy year in the sector, especially after the purchase of Paramount by Skydance.

On the other hand, the brand is determined to improve its streaming services, and to do so it has not hesitated to look for allies. Thus, Warner Bros and Disney reached an agreement in June to jointly offer their content to users in the United States who purchase one of their streaming services. This cooperation strategy is not isolated in the industry, since Disney, Warner and Fox also agreed to unify their sports broadcasts on a joint platform, a movement that seeks to strengthen their positions in the cable television sector.