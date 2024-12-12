



Christmas is a gathering by definition, with friends, with family and, until the emergence of Broncano, Twitch and other modernities, also with the cape of Ramón García. But, as the Japanese proverb says, every encounter is also inevitably the origin of a separation. That’s why, …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only