since the actor Ezra Miller has been in the spotlight for negative reasons, has been questioned quite a bit Warner Bros. around the plans he has with the actor regarding the character of Flash. And now, it is mentioned that the company is considering between three options, and one of them includes the possibility of killing the character’s individual tape project.

The first action is for the actor to seek help for the issues behind legal problems. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and his mother is reportedly now with him in Vermont. The actor should try to get counseling and then give an interview explaining his erratic behavior. This before giving a press release with TheFlash.

In the second scenario Warner would still choose to release the film. But, the star would not return with Flash. Also, there would be no way Miller be the hero of DC Comics in the future. The last decision would involve the cancellation of the project. This may seem unthinkable, since a huge amount of money would be lost by making the move.

It is worth commenting that this along with more films would not have a direct premiere to hbo max as happened with other productions, so it will be almost mandatory to see it in the cinema or wait many months for it to reach streaming. This is a new regulation that was announced a few days ago, this in order to bet everything on film works.

Via: comic book