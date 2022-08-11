Elon Musk’s decision to sell Tesla shares worth 7 billion euros it was not taken casually. Behind this strategic operation there is in fact Twitter: the South African manager fears he will have to retrace his steps and be forced to buy the social network with which he had reached an agreement worth 44 billion dollars, then torn apart by the Tesla CEO himself who had brought up the controversy related to the fake and inactive accounts of the platform.

Repubblica on newsstands this morning confirms this reading of the operation: thanks to the sale of almost 8 million Musk shares it would avoid selling securities in an emergency in the event that the shareholders abandon him in the midst of the legal battle that sees him engaged with the board of the social platform. This means that the Musk-Twitter telenovela could soon lead to new scenarios, and it would not be so surprising given that the negotiation between the South African manager and the social network was full of twists: just think that last April in a few weeks the billionaire at the helm of Tesla had first denied interest in the platform, then announced the takeover bid, and subsequently stopped everything. A swing of operations which was not digested by Twitter, which promised to take Musk to court if he didn’t immediately get back into the deal.

“The sale of Tesla securities is considered central to close the purchase of the social network – tells the newspaper – In less than a year, Musk sold shares worth $ 32 billion. In April, he offered 44 cash to take over Twitter, with a valuation of $ 54.20 per share. Yesterday, in the middle of the morning, the stock was worth 44.36, up 3.5%. Tesla’s had risen by 4% ”. Recall that Musk has already announced that he is ready to launch the personal social network X.com just in case the white smoke with Twitter doesn’t come.