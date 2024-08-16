The Assault and Vanguard Classes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 are the protagonists of a trailer created by Saber Interactive in which the characteristics and peculiarities of Vespasius and Decimus, the Space Marines in question, are presented.

Vespasius’ Assault Class deals devastating flying attacksleaping with his reactors and hurtling into the midst of the Tyranid swarm to crush them under the weight of his mighty warhammer.

Speaking of big-hitting shots, Decimus’ Vanguard class specializes in hand-to-hand combatwhich he dominates by brandishing a huge dagger and using a grappling hook with which he can quickly project himself forward.

Both Assault and Vanguard seem like excellent choices, especially for the cooperative modes of this long-awaited sequel, in which you will have to balance the team by opting for classes that can support each other.