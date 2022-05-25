Zelensky celebrates three months of resistance and asks the West for more weapons

On the day that three months have passed since the Russian invasion, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has praised his people for having resisted the invading soldiers for this time. “We must always remember that we have survived these three months thanks to the thousands of acts of those who have defended the State. And at the cost of tens of thousands of lives of Ukrainian women and men killed by the occupiers.”

In the video, the president has rejected the declarations of the Russian Minister of Defense, Sergéi Shogu, that Russia has slowed down the offensive to allow the exit of civilians. “After three months of searching for an explanation as to why they failed to take Ukraine in three days, they can’t come up with anything better than saying they planned it,” he scoffed.

Regarding the situation in Donbas, where the worst attacks are now concentrated, he asked Western countries to continue sending artillery and heavy weapons to counter Russian weapons. “The supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine is the best investment to maintain stability in the world.”

The Ukrainian president has indicated that “in the interventions of their conversations”, the authorities have heard that in Moscow “they are aware” that the invasion “does not make sense for Russia and that, strategically, its army has no chance”.

Finally, Zelensky assured this Tuesday during his daily speech that Russia will have to leave Crimea, “as well as Kherson, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Mariupol and all the other cities and communities where they still claim to be the owners.” “They definitely won’t be the owners there,” he said.